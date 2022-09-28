NGX All-Share Index drops by 0.11%

Equities trading at the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday ended lower, reversing some of the gains in Monday’s session as the Nigerian Exchange Limited benchmark index lost 0.11 per cent to close at 49,163.81 points. Investors’ interest in ZENITHBANK (+1.00 per cent) was offset by selloffs in GTCO (-0.53 per cent), FBNH (-0.99 per cent), ACCESSCORP (-4.55 per cent) and UBA (-1.39 per cent) putting the market in the red.

As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 15.09 per cent, as market capitalisation shed N29.42 billion to close at N26.52 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions increasing by 87.77 per cent. A total of 139.24 million shares valued at N1.60 billion were exchanged in 3,421 deals.

TRANSCORP (+0.00 per cent) led the volume chart with 38.46 million units traded, while ZENITHBANK (+1.00 per cent) led the value chart in deals worth N710.83 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.21-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. MAYBAKER (-9.79 per cent) topped sixteen (16) others on the laggard’s table, while MULTIVERSE (+10.00 per cent) led thirteen (13) others on the leader’s log.

