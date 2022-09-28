nngx
Business

NGX All-Share Index drops by 0.11%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Equities trading at the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday ended lower, reversing some of the gains in Monday’s session as the Nigerian Exchange Limited benchmark index lost 0.11 per cent to close at 49,163.81 points. Investors’ interest in ZENITHBANK (+1.00 per cent) was offset by selloffs in GTCO (-0.53 per cent), FBNH (-0.99 per cent), ACCESSCORP (-4.55 per cent) and UBA (-1.39 per cent) putting the market in the red.

As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 15.09 per cent, as market capitalisation shed N29.42 billion to close at N26.52 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions increasing by 87.77 per cent. A total of 139.24 million shares valued at N1.60 billion were exchanged in 3,421 deals.

TRANSCORP (+0.00 per cent) led the volume chart with 38.46 million units traded, while ZENITHBANK (+1.00 per cent) led the value chart in deals worth N710.83 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.21-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. MAYBAKER (-9.79 per cent) topped sixteen (16) others on the laggard’s table, while MULTIVERSE (+10.00 per cent) led thirteen (13) others on the leader’s log.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘Businesses in Ghana, Nigeria need to work closely’

Posted on Author Hassan Taiwo

Ghanaian Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanten, has called on business owners from Ghana and Nigeria to cooperate and work together to harmonise resources at their disposal to increase trade volumes. According to GNA report, he also urged them to remove all obstacles that prevent smooth business operations between the two countries. Kyeremanten, who […]
Business

Analysts: Insecurity, others’ll drive inflation higher

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Prediction Security challenges are negatively affecting food distribution across Nigeria   The recent upward trend in Nigeria’s inflation rate is likely to continue in the short term (at least) due to rising insecurity, dwindling value of naira on the parallel market, as well as increased transportation costs, analysts have said.   According to the latest […]
Business

Lagos Motor Fair showcases 2021 Ford Explorer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One of the highlights of the recent Lagos Motor Fair was when the leading auto dealership in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc introduced the all new Ford Explorer which took place in Lagos.   Speaking at the fairground, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group expressed excitement at the company’s participation in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica