NGX All-Share Index drops further by 0.24%

Bearish sentiment extended on Tuesday trading session as the All-Share Index closed 0.24 per cent lower to settle at 47,322.97 points, marking its second successive session decline. Sell-off in ZENITHBANK (-1.36%), GTCO (-0.25%), and STANBIC (-4.23%) offset the gains in MTNN (+0.24%) and BUACEMENT (+0.26%) underpinning the market’s weak performance. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 10.78 per cent, while market capitalisation lost ₦61.81 billon to close at ₦25.78 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 5.44 per cent.

A total of 120.95 million shares valued at ₦1.65 billion were exchanged in 3,022 deals. T R A N S C O R P (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 34.59 million units traded while MTNN (+0.24%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦354.28 million. Market breadth closed flat. CHAMS (+9.09%) topped 11 others on the gainer’s table while NEIMETH (-7.97%) led 11 others on the losers’ log

 

