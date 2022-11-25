Business

NGX All-Share Index edges higher, up 0.81%

Extending gains for the fifth consecutive session, the Lagos bourse closed higher as the benchmark index gained 0.81 per cent to settle at 46,604.94 points, the highest level since 14 October. Telco heavyweight, AIRTELAFRI (+6.30%) as well as BUAFOODS (+6.11%), were the major drivers of the market’s strong performance. Accordingly, the market remains on track for the second weekly gain in the month. The ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 9.10 per cent, with the market capitalisation up by N202.93 billion to close at N25.38 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 17.84 per cent. A total of 138.60 million shares valued at N2.17 billion were exchanged in 3,434 deals. STERLNBANK (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 24.25 million units traded while AIRTELAFRI (+6.30%) led the value chart in deals worth N791.28 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 0.76-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. NESTLE (-10.00%) led 20 others on the laggard’s log while MANSARD (+8.57%) topped 15 others on the gainer’s table.

 

