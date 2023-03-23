NGX All-Share Index extends gains, up 0.06%

The Lagos bourse yesterday extended gains for the second consecutive session as the benchmark Index ended 0.06 per cent stronger to close at 54,936.11 points. Gains in GTCO (+2.44%), FBNH (+0.46%) and FIDELITY (+1.35%) outweighed losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.20%), UCAP (-2.46%) and WEMABANK (-1.23%). Consequently, the ASI year-to-date (YTD) rose to 7.19 per cent, while market capitalisation increased by N17.13 billion to close at N29.93 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 16.15 per cent. A total of 134.15 million shares valued at N1.33 billion were exchanged in 2,479 deals. TRANSCORP (+1.56%) led the volume chart with 28.12m units while GTCO (+2.44%) led the value chart in deals worth N336.90 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.25-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. FTNCOCOA (-6.90%) topped nine others on the laggard’s log, while WAPIC (+2.44%) led seven others on the leader’s table.

