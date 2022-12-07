Business

NGX All-Share Index extends gains, up 0.23%

For the third consecutive session, the Lagos bourse maintained the bull run bringing the benchmark index up by 0.23 per cent to close at 48,366.69 points. Sustained buying interest in industrial heavyweight, BUACEMENT (+2.50%) drove the market’s positive performance alongside WAPCO (+0.92%), UBA (+0.69%) and ETI (+4.98%) offsetting losses in banking names, ZENITHBANK (-0.68%), GTCO (-1.64%) and FBNH (-1.37%).

As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 13.23 per cent, with the market capitalisation increasing by ₦61.60 billion to close at ₦26.34 trillion. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 13.37 per cent.

A total of 182.80 million shares valued at ₦3.55 billion were exchanged in 3,114 deals. FBNH (-1.37%) led the volume chart with 66.11m units traded while GEREGU (-2.44%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦1.75 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.25-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. HONYFLOUR (+8.06%) topped fourteen (14) others on the leader’s log, while UPDC (-7.07%) led eleven (11) others on the laggard’s table.

 

