NGX All-Share Index extends gains, up 1.06%

The local bourse yesterday extended its bullish run as the benchmark index gained 1.06 per cent to settle at 43,939.68 points. Investors’ interest in AIRTELAFRI (+0.37%) and DANGCEM (+7.77%) were the primary drivers of the market’s overall performance. Nevertheless, the market remains on track for its first week of loss in the month, offsetting past week gains. Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 2.86 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N251.06 billion to close at N23.94 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 71.01 per cent. A total of 405.00m shares valued at N3.10 billion were exchanged in 3,188 deals. STERLNBANK (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 171.15m units traded while AIRTELAFRI (+0.37%) led the value chart in deals worth N700.25 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.08- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. COURTVILLE (+8.70%) topped 13 others on the gainer’s table, while JBERGER (-9.81%) led 12 others on the laggard’s log.

