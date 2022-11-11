Business

NGX All-Share Index extends gains, up 1.06%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The local bourse yesterday extended its bullish run as the benchmark index gained 1.06 per cent to settle at 43,939.68 points. Investors’ interest in AIRTELAFRI (+0.37%) and DANGCEM (+7.77%) were the primary drivers of the market’s overall performance. Nevertheless, the market remains on track for its first week of loss in the month, offsetting past week gains. Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 2.86 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N251.06 billion to close at N23.94 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 71.01 per cent. A total of 405.00m shares valued at N3.10 billion were exchanged in 3,188 deals. STERLNBANK (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 171.15m units traded while AIRTELAFRI (+0.37%) led the value chart in deals worth N700.25 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.08- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. COURTVILLE (+8.70%) topped 13 others on the gainer’s table, while JBERGER (-9.81%) led 12 others on the laggard’s log.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Infractions: Sustaining rules’ enforcement

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Financial disclosure remains one of the key post-listing requirements quoted firms are expected to adhere to. Chris Ugwu writes   Stock markets all over the world are information driven, this is because investors do not see the physical products such as shares and stocks of companies they are buying but rather take investment decision based […]
Business

Broadband: NCC licenses 38 new ISPs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The telecommunications regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has issued licences to 38 firms to operate as Internet Service providers in the country. New Telegraph gathered that the new telecom operators were licensed between January and October this year to boost the depleting number of players in that segment of the telecoms market. With the […]
Business

COVID-19: Australia braces for biggest postwar deficit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s budget is set to plunge into its biggest deficit since World War Two this year as the coronavirus crisis knocks the country into its first recession in three decades and forces policymakers to roll out hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus. Although Australia has managed the pandemic better than most developed nations, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica