NGX All-Share Index gains 0.73%

Nigerian equities extended gains for the fourth consecutive session yesterday as the All-Share index gained 0.73 per cent to close at 44,788.14 points. Renewed appetite for BUACEMENT (+10.00%) outweighed losses in telco giant, MTNN (-0.25%) as well as Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (-1.25%), GTCO (-0.54%) and FBNH (-4.17%) keeping the market in the positive terrain. As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 4.85 per cent, while the market capitalization gained ₦178.40 billion to close at ₦24.39 trillion. Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 25.84 per cent.

A total of 159.21 million shares valued at ₦2.73 billion were exchanged in 3,385 deals. MBENEFIT (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 47.43m units while AIRTELAFRI (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦1.01 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 2.25-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. MULTIVERSE (-8.50%) topped seventeen (17) others on the laggard’s table, while BUACEMENT (+10.00%) led seven others on the leader’s log.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...