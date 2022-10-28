NGX All-Share Index halts bullish run, investors lose N127bn

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index on Thursday relapsed by 0.52 per cent to close at 44,625.18 points – halting five days of successive rally on the local bourse. Selloffs of telco giant, AIRTELAFRI (-2.83%) as well as continued losses in GTCO (-1.10%) offset renewed demand for MTNN (+0.05%) and ZENITHBANK (+2.55%), driving the weak performance. Nevertheless, the market remains on track for another week of gain in the month.

The ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return decreased to 4.47 per cent, while the market capitalization lost N127.06 billion to close at N24.31 trillion. Analysis of Thursday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 54.07 per cent. A total of 150.97m shares valued at N1.55 billion were exchanged in 2,998 deals.

MBENEFIT (+3.57%) led the volume chart with 47.85m units while AIRTELAFRI (-2.83%) led the value chart in deals worth N573.53 million. Market breadth closed positive with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. REGALINS (+8.70%) topped eleven (11) others on the gainer’s table, while LINKASSURE (-9.30%) led six (6) others on the laggard’s log.

