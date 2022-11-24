NGX All-Share Index hits biggest single-day gain in 1 year

For the fourth consecutive session, the Lagos bourse maintained the winning streak as the benchmark index closed 2.90 per cent stronger – the biggest single-day gain since November 8, 2021- to settle at 46,232.37 points, the highest level since October 17. Industrial heavyweights, DANGCEM (+9.98%) and BUACEMENT (+9.72%) drove the market’s strong performance.

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 8.23 per cent, with the market capitalisation up by N709.73bn to close at N25.18 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 52.17 per cent. A total of 187.91 million shares valued at N1.84 billion were exchanged in 3,458 deals.

TRANSCORP (+6.09%) led the volume chart with 26.53 million units traded while ZENITHBANK (+2.71%) led the value chart in deals worth N250.05 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 3-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. DANGCEM (+9.98%) topped 23 others on the gainer’s table, while ETERNA (-4.76%) led seven others on the laggard’s log.

