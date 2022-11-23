NGX All-Share Index maintains bull run, up 0.60%

For the third consecutive session, the Lagos bourse maintained the bull run, bringing the benchmark index up by 0.60 per cent to close at 44,929.33 points. Buying interest in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+1.52%) and BUAFOODS (+1.27%) were the major drivers of the market’s positive performance. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 5.18 per cent, with the market capitalisation increasing by N123.91 billion to close at N24.47 trillion. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 97.51 per cent.

A total of 126.56 million shares valued at N3.85 billion were exchanged in 3,383 deals. ZENITHBANK (+1.84%) led the volume chart with 13.55 million units traded while MTNN (+1.52%) led the value chart in deals worth N2.40 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 6.75-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. UPDCREIT (+10.00%) topped 26 others on the gainer’s table, while PRESCO (-7.17%) led three others on the laggard’s log.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...