Business

NGX All-Share Index maintains bull run, up 0.60%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

For the third consecutive session, the Lagos bourse maintained the bull run, bringing the benchmark index up by 0.60 per cent to close at 44,929.33 points. Buying interest in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+1.52%) and BUAFOODS (+1.27%) were the major drivers of the market’s positive performance. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 5.18 per cent, with the market capitalisation increasing by N123.91 billion to close at N24.47 trillion. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 97.51 per cent.

A total of 126.56 million shares valued at N3.85 billion were exchanged in 3,383 deals. ZENITHBANK (+1.84%) led the volume chart with 13.55 million units traded while MTNN (+1.52%) led the value chart in deals worth N2.40 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 6.75-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. UPDCREIT (+10.00%) topped 26 others on the gainer’s table, while PRESCO (-7.17%) led three others on the laggard’s log.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘Improved broadband penetration brightens e-payment channels’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The authorities’ continued efforts to deepen broadband penetration as well as the acceleration in ecommerce adoption, are brightening prospects for electronic payment (epayment) channels in the country, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. Commenting on the latest data published by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS), which shows that the value of e-payment transactions increased […]
Business

French Finance Minister: Brexit made UK supply chain crisis worse

Posted on Author Reporter

  French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has told the BBC that leaving the single market after Brexit has made the supply chain crisis worse for the UK. “We are facing the same situation,” he said at the G7 meetings in Washington. “But the fact that we are a member of a very important single […]
Business

Infrastructure deficit rattles maritime sector stakeholders

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

HUB The system cannot be a maritime hub simply by moving goods from the ports into the hinterlands   The continous and increased dilapidation in infrastructure in the country’s maritime space has rattled major stakeholders, including the port landlord.   The unavailability of operational equipment and failure of those in charge to make provisions have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica