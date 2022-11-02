NGX All-Share Index opens the month down 0.21%

The bears continued to dominate the Lagos bourse as the benchmark index gave up 0.21 per cent to close at 43,745.73 points, its lowest point since January 6. Sell pressures in BUAFOODS (-4.80%), SEPLAT (-8.33%) and STANBIC (-2.61%) were the primary drivers of the drag on the overall market’s performance. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return dipped to 2.41 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed ₦50.15 billion to close at ₦23.83 trillion. Analysis of yesterday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 15.68 per cent. A total of 172.87 million shares valued at ₦4.01bn were exchanged in 4,110 deals. ACCESSCORP (+1.28%) led the volume chart with 24.68m units traded while SEPLAT (-8.33%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦2.53 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.29-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. JBERGER (-9.46%) topped seventeen (17) others on the laggard’s table, while NAHCO (+9.35%) led thirteen (13) others on the leader’s log.

