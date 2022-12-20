Business

NGX All-Share Index opens the week up 0.16%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Opening the week, Nigerian equities extended gains from last week as the benchmark index closed 0.16 per cent stronger to settle at 49,396.04 points.

 

Buy interests in index heavyweight, BUAFOODS (+2.52%), alongside Tier- 1 banks, GTCO (+3.35%), ACCESSCORP (+1.18%), and UBA (+0.68%) outweighed losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.41%) and FBNH (-0.46%) to keep the market in the green. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 15.64 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N43.44 billion to close at N26.90 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 36.57 per cent. A total of 69.14 million shares valued at N1.27 billion were exchanged in 3,174 deals. GTCO (+3.35%) led the volume and value charts with 16.61m units traded in deals worth N352.21 million.

Market breadth closed negative at a 1.11-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. PZ (-7.26%) topped nine others on the laggard’s log, while INTBREW (+5.81%) led eight others on the gainer’s table.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria faces N670.3bn palm oil deficit, soaring price

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria will face 700,000 tonnes palm oil deficit valued at N670.3 billion ($1.17 billion) this year as domestic and industrial demand is greater than supply. Besides, consumers of the product will experience 57 per cent rise in price of crude palm oil from March, 2022, because of on-going war between Ukraine and Russia, which has […]
Business

TikTok mulls relocation from China

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The owner of social media app, Tik- Tok, ByteDance, is reported to be considering a relocation of its headquarters outside of China, as well as constituting new management and board. This move was seen as part of efforts to alleviate concerns over alleged links to the Chinese Government. TikTok currently has offices in Los Angeles, […]
Business

UBA’ RED Radio podcast now live 24/7

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched a podcast, RED Radio, which is available 24/7, providing round the clock informative and entertaining content, bringing out the best of the continent. According to a press release, RED Radio www. itsredradio.com was berthed as part of the communication suite of UBA to provide real time content […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica