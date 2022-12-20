NGX All-Share Index opens the week up 0.16%

Opening the week, Nigerian equities extended gains from last week as the benchmark index closed 0.16 per cent stronger to settle at 49,396.04 points.

Buy interests in index heavyweight, BUAFOODS (+2.52%), alongside Tier- 1 banks, GTCO (+3.35%), ACCESSCORP (+1.18%), and UBA (+0.68%) outweighed losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.41%) and FBNH (-0.46%) to keep the market in the green. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 15.64 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N43.44 billion to close at N26.90 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 36.57 per cent. A total of 69.14 million shares valued at N1.27 billion were exchanged in 3,174 deals. GTCO (+3.35%) led the volume and value charts with 16.61m units traded in deals worth N352.21 million.

Market breadth closed negative at a 1.11-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. PZ (-7.26%) topped nine others on the laggard’s log, while INTBREW (+5.81%) led eight others on the gainer’s table.

