Business

NGX All-Share Index rebounds slightly, up 4bps

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Activity on the Lagos bourse was yesterday mixed, albeit with a bullish tilt as the benchmark index closed 0.04 per cent higher to settle at 43,477.48 points. Rebound in DANGCEM (+0.59%) as well as Tier-1 banking names ZENITHBANK (+0.25%), GTCO (+0.29%) and UBA (+1.43%) were the main drivers of the market’s overall performance.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 1.78 per cent while the market capitalisation rose by ₦9.47 billion to close at ₦23.69 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 27.62 per cent. A total of 133.41 million shares valued at ₦1.81 billion were exchanged in 3,078 deals.

FBNH (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 30.38 million units traded while DANGCEM (+0.59%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦318.11 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.10-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. UNITYBNK (+9.09%) topped 10 others on the gainer’s table, while HONYFLOUR (-9.09%) led nine others on the laggard’s log.

 

