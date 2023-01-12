NGX All-Share Index rebounds, up 0.55%

nngx
The Lagos bourse rebounded yesterday after the previous day’s pullback as the benchmark Index gained 0.55 per cent to close at 51,729.87 points. Gains in index heavyweight, BUACEMENT (+3.59%) alongside Tier- 1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+0.21%), GTCO (+1.48%) and FBNH (+0.45%) pushed the broader index into positive territory. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 0.93 percent, while market capitalisation gained ₦153.24 billion to close at ₦28.18 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session with the value of transactions down by 0.55 per cent.

A total of 281.94 million shares valued at ₦8.16 billion were exchanged in 3,679 deals. FBNH (+0.45%) led the volume chart with 108.93m units traded while BUACEMENT (+3.59%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦4.07 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 2.33- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CHAMPION (+9.45%) led 20 others on the gainer’s table, while WAPIC (-6.67%) topped eight others on the laggard’s log.

 

