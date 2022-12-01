Business

NGX All-Share Index recoups losses, up 0.71%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

In the last trading session of the month, Nigerian equities staged a rebound, recouping prior session losses as the benchmark index ended 0.71 per cent stronger to settle at 47,660.04 points, the highest point since October 5. Gains in telcos heavyweight, MTNN (+3.80%), alongside Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+0.92%) and GTCO (+0.50%), were the primary driv-ers of the broader index’s recovery.

As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 11.57 per cent, while market capitalisation gained ₦183.59 billion to close at ₦25.96 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 19.97 per cent.

A total of 107.02 million shares valued at ₦1.32 billion were exchanged in 3,227 deals. FBNH (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 12.53 million units traded while ZENITHBANK (+0.92%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦174.55 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 4.5- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. WEMABANK (+10.00%) led 17 others on the leader’s table while NB (-7.08%) topped three others on the laggard’s log.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG, marketers decry N101.13bn crude oil loss to vandals

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have said that Nigeria lost about $241.1 million (N101.13 billion) due to inability of the country to meet its July crude oil quota.   They spoke in separate interviews with New Telegraph where they pointed out […]
Business

AfDB seeks public-private cooperation for resilient infrastructure

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governments and the private sector must adopt a “whole systems approach” to urgently deliver the climate-resilient and clean infrastructure that Africa needs, African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, Solomon Quaynor, has said. He stated this at the 2021 Climate Adaptation Summit hosted by the Netherlands. Speaking on the summit’s […]
Business

Considering other businesses key to surviving as an entrepreneur – Obaego

Posted on Author Reporter

  Serial entrepreneur Ejiobi Charles Chibuike, better known as Obaego, has challenged Nigerian entrepreneurs to maximise their potentials by diversifying into small-scale businesses and stop being comfortable with being mono-business entrepreneurs. He stated that the key to survive as an entrepreneur in this era is to have more than one business. Citing himself as an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica