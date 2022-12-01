NGX All-Share Index recoups losses, up 0.71%

In the last trading session of the month, Nigerian equities staged a rebound, recouping prior session losses as the benchmark index ended 0.71 per cent stronger to settle at 47,660.04 points, the highest point since October 5. Gains in telcos heavyweight, MTNN (+3.80%), alongside Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+0.92%) and GTCO (+0.50%), were the primary driv-ers of the broader index’s recovery.

As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 11.57 per cent, while market capitalisation gained ₦183.59 billion to close at ₦25.96 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 19.97 per cent.

A total of 107.02 million shares valued at ₦1.32 billion were exchanged in 3,227 deals. FBNH (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 12.53 million units traded while ZENITHBANK (+0.92%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦174.55 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 4.5- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. WEMABANK (+10.00%) led 17 others on the leader’s table while NB (-7.08%) topped three others on the laggard’s log.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...