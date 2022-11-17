Business

NGX All-Share Index recovers, gains 0.55%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Nigerian equities recovered as the benchmark index rose by 0.55 per cent to settle at 44,050.44 points. Bullish sentiment in telco heavyweights, MTNN (+0.32%), BUAFOODS (+0.80%) and ZENITHBANK (+8.46%) drove the market’s rebound. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 3.12 per cent, with market capitalisation gaining ₦131.92 billion to close at ₦23.99 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 141.12 per cent.

A total of 159.44 million shares valued at ₦2.86 billion were exchanged in 3,039 deals. FIDELITYBK (-1.95%) led the volume chart with 27.95 million units traded while AIRTELAFRI (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦626.62 million. Market breadth closed flat. CORNERST (+10.00%) topped 18 others on the gainer’s table, while ETERNA (-10.00%) led 18 others on the laggard’s log

 

Our Reporters

