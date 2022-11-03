NGX All-Share Index recovers, gains 1.23%

Ending four uninterrupted sessions of losses, Nigerian equities recovered as the benchmark Index rose by 1.23 per cent to settle at 44,283.02 points. Bullish sentiment in index heavyweights DANGCEM (+8.84%) offset losses in MTNN (-0.46%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.25%) keeping the market in the green. Accordingly, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 3.67 per cent, with market capitalisa-tion gaining ₦293.10 billion to close at ₦24.12 trillion. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 61.97 per cent. A total of 155.41 million shares valued at ₦1.53 billion were exchanged in 3,796 deals. STERLNBANK (-2.11%) led the volume chart with 24.28 millio units traded while MTNN (-0.46%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦238.86 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 2.44-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. MRS (-9.65%) topped 21 others on the laggard’s table, while DANGCEM (+8.84%) led eight others on the leader’s log.
