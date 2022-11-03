nngx
Business

NGX All-Share Index recovers, gains 1.23%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Ending four uninterrupted sessions of losses, Nigerian equities recovered as the benchmark Index rose by 1.23 per cent to settle at 44,283.02 points. Bullish sentiment in index heavyweights DANGCEM (+8.84%) offset losses in MTNN (-0.46%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.25%) keeping the market in the green. Accordingly, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 3.67 per cent, with market capitalisa-tion gaining ₦293.10 billion to close at ₦24.12 trillion. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 61.97 per cent. A total of 155.41 million shares valued at ₦1.53 billion were exchanged in 3,796 deals. STERLNBANK (-2.11%) led the volume chart with 24.28 millio units traded while MTNN (-0.46%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦238.86 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 2.44-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. MRS (-9.65%) topped 21 others on the laggard’s table, while DANGCEM (+8.84%) led eight others on the leader’s log.

 

Our Reporters

