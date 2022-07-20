NGX: All-share index red as investors lose N6bn

The bears resurfaced on Nigerian equities market yesterday as losses in the shares of MTNN, Multiverse, UBN, Unilever and International Breweries dragged down the all-share index by 2bps to close at 52,308.88 points, while the Market Capitalisation also shed N6 billion to finish at N28.208 trillion. However, the monthto- date and year-to-date returns were unchanged at +1.0 per cent and +22.5 per cent, respectively. The total volume traded increased by 76.9 per cent to 205.64 million units, worth N2.79 billion, in 4,127 transactions.

At the close of business, 16 gainers and losers appeared on the market activity chart. RTBRISCOE (+10.0 per cent) and GLAXOSMITH (+9.0 per cent) recorded the highest gains of the day, while MULTIVERSE (-9.5 per cent) and ACADEMY (-7.0 per cent) topped the losers’ list. UBA was the most traded stock by volume at 74.28 million units, while MTNN was the most traded stock by value at NGN876.34 million. The sub-Sector performance was positive, as the NGX Insurance (+0.9 per cent), NGX Oil & Gas (+0.8 per cent), and NGX Industrial Goods (+0.2 per cent) closed higher, while the NGX Banking (-0.4 per cent) and NGX Consumer Goods (-0.1 per cent) declined.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...