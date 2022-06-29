Business

NGX All-Share Index rises 0.50% as market opens positive

Posted on Author Stories, Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The stock market opened the week on a positive note yesterday, as the NGX All Share-Index rose by 0.50 per cent to close at 51,9628.85 points, even as the Exchange printed a higher number of gainers (18) than losers (16). ETI gained by 9.79 per cent to lead the best five performing stocks in the session.

 

Hence, the year-to-date gain of the local bourse rose to 21.65 per cent. Also, we saw buying interest in Tickers such as OKOMUOIL, OANDO, FBNH and MTNN, leading to 8.53 per cent, 3.51 per cent, 3.32 per cent and 2.13 per cent increase in their respective share prices.

 

Performance across sub-sector gauges was largely positive, except for the NGX Consumer Goods index, which fell by 0.56 per cent. The NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance index and the NGX Oil/Gas index rose by 0.51 per cent, 1.50 per cent and 0.12 per cent respectively.

 

The NGX Industrial index remained unchanged. Elsewhere, market activity was strong today, as the volume of stocks traded ballooned by 70.75 per cent to 266.51 million units. Similarly, the value of stocks traded increased by 41.82 per cent to N2.60 billion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria’s domain name records 28,976 new registrations

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Registration for Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD), .ng, increased by 28,976 in 2020, New Telegraph has learnt. The new registrations recorded last year brought the number of registered .ng to 176,721 as of December 2020.   This showed an improved growth compared with 2019 when the database grew by 16,645.   According to […]
Business

FG commends Notore on safety culture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Assistant Chief Inspector of Factories at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ononyaba Simon, has commended leading Nigerian agribusiness company, Notore Chemical Industries Plc for maintaining an absolute safety culture. He stated this in his inspection report which acknowledged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time […]
Business

Analysts: FG’s tax drive’ll reduce aggregate demand

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Recent tax measures introduced by the Federal Government such as the introduction of a six per cent digital tax on foreign ecommerce businesses, a N10/liter excise duty on all carbonated, non-alcoholic and sweetened beverages, as well as the resumption of tax payment on income derived from bonds and short-term securities, could reduce aggregate demand, analysts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica