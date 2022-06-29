NGX All-Share Index rises 0.50% as market opens positive

The stock market opened the week on a positive note yesterday, as the NGX All Share-Index rose by 0.50 per cent to close at 51,9628.85 points, even as the Exchange printed a higher number of gainers (18) than losers (16). ETI gained by 9.79 per cent to lead the best five performing stocks in the session.

Hence, the year-to-date gain of the local bourse rose to 21.65 per cent. Also, we saw buying interest in Tickers such as OKOMUOIL, OANDO, FBNH and MTNN, leading to 8.53 per cent, 3.51 per cent, 3.32 per cent and 2.13 per cent increase in their respective share prices.

Performance across sub-sector gauges was largely positive, except for the NGX Consumer Goods index, which fell by 0.56 per cent. The NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance index and the NGX Oil/Gas index rose by 0.51 per cent, 1.50 per cent and 0.12 per cent respectively.

The NGX Industrial index remained unchanged. Elsewhere, market activity was strong today, as the volume of stocks traded ballooned by 70.75 per cent to 266.51 million units. Similarly, the value of stocks traded increased by 41.82 per cent to N2.60 billion.

