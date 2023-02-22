NGX All-Share Index sheds 6bps

Bearish sentiment drove the domestic bourse on Tuesday as the NGX All-Share Index closed 0.06 per cent lower to settle at 54,189.31 points. Losses in GTCO (-0.40%), FBNH (-0.43%) and ACCESSCORP (-1.63%) were the major drivers of the market’s overall performance.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 5.73 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N19.09 billion to close at N29.52 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 182.93 per cent.

A total of 254.17 million shares valued at N15.58 billion were exchanged in 2,950 deals. GEREGU (+0.00%) led the volume and value charts with 125.01 million units traded in deals worth N12.50 billion.

Market breadth closed negative at a 2.17-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. LINKASSURE (-4.44%) topped 12 others on the laggard’s log while AIICO (+1.69%) led five others on the leader’s table.

