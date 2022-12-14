NGX All-Share Index sheds 9bps

Bearish sentiment drove the domestic bourse yesterday as the NGX All- Share Index closed 0.09 per cent lower to settle at 48,853.54 points. Sustained investor interest in BUACEMENT (+3.60%), ZENITHBANK (+2.45%) and WAPCO (+0.23%) was eroded by losses in MTNN (-3.26%) and STANBIC (-1.83%). Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 14.37 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N24.80 billion to close at N26.61 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 53.94 per cent.

A total of 162.98 million units of shares valued at N3.87 billion were exchanged in 3,286 deals. STERLNBANK (-1.44%) led the volume chart with 31.61 million units traded, while MTNN (-3.26%) led the value chart in deals worth N2.60 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.27-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. CHAMS (-8.70%) topped thirteen (13) others on the laggard’s log, while CORNERST (+8.70%) led ten (10) others on the leader’s table.

