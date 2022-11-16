Business

NGX All-Share Index slips by 2bps

Activity on the Lagos bourse was mixed albeit with a bearish tilt as the benchmark index closed marginally lower by 0.02 per cent to close at 43,808.25 points. Sell-off in WAPCO (-9.66%) and ACCESSCORP (-0.61%) offset the investors’ interest in BUAFOODS (+1.16%), ZENITHBANK (+0.75%), GTCO (+2.26%) and FBNH (+0.48%). Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 2.56 per cent, while the market capitalisation lost N17.67 billion to close at N23.86 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 53.20 per cent.

A total of 103.47 million shares valued at N1.19 billion were exchanged in 3,045 deals. FBNH (+0.48%) led the volume chart with 11.39 million units traded while BUAFOODS (+1.16%) led the value chart in deals worth N221.59 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.2-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. LEARNAFRICA (+10.00%) topped eleven (11) others on the gainer’s table, while WAPCO (-9.96%) led nine others on the laggard’s log.

 

