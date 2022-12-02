NGX All-Share Index slips, down 1 basis point

The Lagos bourse opened the new month mixed albeit with a bearish tilt as the benchmark index closed marginally lower by 0.01 per cent to settle at 47,656.64 points. Nevertheless, the index remains on track for its third consecutive weekly gain. Sell-off in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-1.60%), offset gains in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+3.88%), GTCO (+1.50%) and ACCESSCORP (+1.76%), to keep the market down. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return stood at 11.57 per cent and market capitalisation was unchanged at ₦25.96 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 115.63 per cent. A total of 172.90 million shares valued at ₦2.84 billion were exchanged in 3,073 deals.

FCMB (-4.18%) led the volume chart with 49.80 million units traded while MTNN (-1.60%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦891.98 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.22-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. UPDCREIT (+9.09%) led 10 others on the leader’s table while HONYFLOUR (-7.89%) topped eight others on the laggard’s log.

