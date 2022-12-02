Business

NGX All-Share Index slips, down 1 basis point

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Lagos bourse opened the new month mixed albeit with a bearish tilt as the benchmark index closed marginally lower by 0.01 per cent to settle at 47,656.64 points. Nevertheless, the index remains on track for its third consecutive weekly gain. Sell-off in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-1.60%), offset gains in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+3.88%), GTCO (+1.50%) and ACCESSCORP (+1.76%), to keep the market down. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return stood at 11.57 per cent and market capitalisation was unchanged at ₦25.96 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 115.63 per cent. A total of 172.90 million shares valued at ₦2.84 billion were exchanged in 3,073 deals.

FCMB (-4.18%) led the volume chart with 49.80 million units traded while MTNN (-1.60%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦891.98 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.22-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. UPDCREIT (+9.09%) led 10 others on the leader’s table while HONYFLOUR (-7.89%) topped eight others on the laggard’s log.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Apple makes iPhone 14 in India in shift from China

Posted on Author Reporter

  Apple says it has started making its iPhone 14 in India as it diversifies its supply chains away from China. The company makes most of its phones in China but has shifted some production outside the country as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing, reports the BBC. China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policies, that have triggered widespread […]
Business

Osinbajo crash plane pilots lack landing technique, company’s procedure-Report

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*AIB warns airlines over doctoring CVR The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has attributed inappropriate landing technique used and non-adherence to company procedures by pilots of a chartered Carverton Helicopter by Vice President Osinbajo led to the accident in Okene, Kogi State.   This is coming as the AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru warned that any airline […]
Business

Investment stability: Need to develop mutual fund segment

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Mutual funds are the right platform that will stabilise investment since it can attract and encourage numerous retail investors. Chris Ugwu writes     M utual funds or collective investment scheme represents major vehicle to get share investing right from the start and avoid possible initial disappointments killing investors’ enthusiasm.     These funds create […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica