NGX appoints advisory panel on digital technology products

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has set up the NGX Digital and Technology Products Advisory Panel (“The Panel”). This is as it advances on its digital transformation agenda. The Panel would provide a forum for the Exchange to interact with the capital market community and the fintech ecosystem to enhance and increase NGX’s digital product offerings. Responsibilities of the Panel include but not limited to providing insight into product innovation and proposing ways to increase technology listings on NGX; recommending ways to boost data and digital market liquidity; providing thought leadership by developing whitepapers, creating frameworks and making recommendations; and a host of advisory matters like market trends, risks and sentiments. Recall that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the Rules for Listing on the NGX Technology Board in December 2022.
IT expert, Onyema, launches book on Do-It-Yourself learning method
Computer trainer and ICT expert, Mr Uzodinma Onyema, has launched a new book that simplifies the intricacies of computer programming, saying it is his own way of bringing back the computer consciousness among youths. Onyema is the owner and proprietor of Enclave Computer College where he trains and stirs the interests of young Nigerians in […]
FirstBank convenes webinar to promote information security
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced a webinar to sensitise individuals and businesses with useful information on how to be protected in today’s digital age. The virtual event, which is scheduled to hold by noon on Friday, April 16, 2021, has as its theme: “Staying Protected Amidst the Pandemic Chaos.” In a statement, the […]
Lagos pays 8, 170 retirees N32bn in 2 yrs –Commissioner
Lagos State Government said it paid accrued pensions of more than N32 billion to 8,170 retirees between May 2019 and July 2021. The Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) said in a statement that Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, made the declaration on Friday. It said the commissioner made the […]
