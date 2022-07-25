NGX ASI ends week in red on sustained profit-taking

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Friday continued on the downward slide for the fourth consecutive trading session to end the week in red. Financial experts say increase in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may not address the rising inflation in Nigeria.

They spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Friday. Reacting, Mrs Lolade Adesola, a Financial Consultant at L.A. Consult, said it was demand that caused inflation to go up, adding that increasing MPR to curb inflation, might not work for us in Nigeria.

“The demand caused inflation to go up; when that happens, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) tries to reduce demand by increasing interest rate so, that people can put their money in a fixed deposit.

“But we have a peculiar issue in Nigeria, which is the fact that is very low and people are not financially well off. “The demand that they think is there is not real, as more people are below the poverty line.

“So, while this might be a textbook solution, we will just wait and see if it will work for Nigeria, because there are so many other indices, but definitely, what they have done is the textbook solution,” Adesola said.

According to her, there are other things that should have been done in addition to what they did, which may not be the duty of CBN. “For a country to grow, it is not only monetary policy that is required.

“CBN is in charge of monetary policy and Fx policy, but the Federal Government is in charge of fiscal policy, industrial policy and trade policy,” she said.

Adesola said that there was need for synergy between policies of the CBN and the Federal Government for economic development. Another financial expert, Mr Tunji Adepeju, said that the one Profit-taking in the shares of Wapco (-7.31 per cent), Flour Mills(-2.94 per cent), Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (-5.47 per cent), Zenith Bank (-5.47 per cent), and Custodian Insurance (-4.11 per cent) saw the market All-Share Index dropping further by 0.2,7 per cent. The market capitalisation also closed lower at N28.03 trillion.

The year-to-date return was up by 25.72 per cent. Market activity was weak as the volume of shares traded increased by 34.96 per cent to 205.06 million.

The value of of stocks traded went up by 41.7 per cent to N3.06 billion.

Market breadth remained negative as declining issues outnumbered advancing ones. Wapco (-7.31 per cent) topped sevmuch enteen (17) other losers’ while International Breweries (+9.09 per cent) led eight (8) other gainers. Investors traded heavily on the shares of UBA, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Flour Mills, Zenith Bank and First Bank of Nigeria Holdings.

