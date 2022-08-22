NGX Benchmark Index drops 0.59% in one week

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.59 per cent to close the week at 49,370.62 and N26.629 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of The NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX-AFR Bank Value and NGX Industrial Goods Indices which appreciated by 0.12 per cent, 0.65 per cent, 0.07 and 0.28 per cent while the NGX ASeM and Growth indices closed flat. A total turnover of 823.005 million shares worth N12.228 billion in 17,482 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.511 billion shares valued at N13.547 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,074 deals. The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 561.683 million shares valued at N5.576 billion traded in 8,388 deals; thus contributing 68.25 per cent and 45.60 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The ICT Industry followed with 91.819 million shares worth N1.478 billion in 1,532 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 42.546 million shares worth N3.396 billion in 2,639 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, E-Tranzact International Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 323.474 million shares worth N2.520 billion in 1,457 deals, contributing 39.30 per cent and 20.61 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. A total of 2,378 units valued at N1.531 million were traded this week in 22 deals compared with a total of 3,091 units valued at N13.063 million transacted last week in 41 deals. Twenty- one equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 33 equities in the previous week. Forty-one equities depreciated in price higher than 26 in the previous week, while 94 equities remained unchanged lower than 97 equities recorded in the previous week.

