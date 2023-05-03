NGX Benchmark Index returns to red

Equities trading at the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday opened the week in red as the NGX All-Share In- dex relapsed by 0.20 per cent to close at 52,296.48 points. This development halted the seven days of successive rally on the local bourse. Sell-off in WAPCO (-1.66%), GEREGU (-10.00%) and ETI (-0.90%) offset demand for MTNN (+0.57%), ZENITHBANK (+3.07%), and GTCO (+3.17%), driving the weak performance.

Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return decreased to 2.04 per cent, while the mar- ket capitalisation lost N58.28 billion to close at N28.48 trillion. Trade turnover set- tled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of trans- actions down by 60.59 per cent.

A total of 550.29 mil- lion shares valued at N5.15 billion were ex- changed in 6,250 deals. A C C E S S C O R P (+2.46%) led the volume and value charts with 150.0million on units traded in deals worth N1.57 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.39- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering de- clining ones. CONOIL (+10.00%) topped twen- ty-four (24) others on the leader’s log while GE- REGU (-10.00%) topped seventeen (17) others on the laggard’s table.