Business

NGX benchmark index slides further by 0.03%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market on Thursday remained on the downward movement for the second consecutive session as selloffs of BUACEMENT (-4.51%), Fidelity Bank (-3.39%), Dangote Sugar (-2.94), Transcorp (-1.71%), and FBNH (-0.46%) shares contributed to the market’s weak performance. The market All-Share Index closed lower at 0.03 per cent to close at 50,582.30 points. Sectoral performance was also weak as the NGX Insurance index, NGX Oil/Gas Index and NGX Industrial Index fell by 0.05 per cent, 0.05 per cent and 1.57 per cent respectively. While the NGX Banking index was up by 2.07 per cent and the NGX Consumer Goods Index rose by 0.06 per cent.

The year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 18.41 per cent, while the market capitalisation lost N6.83 billion to close at N27.28 trillion. Analysis of Thursday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions decreased by 61.08 per cent. A total of 130.45 million volume of shares valued at N1.62bn were exchanged in 3,993 deals. AIICO (-3.39%) led the volume chart with 16.32 million units, while MTNN (+0.05%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦403.58 million. Market breadth closed positive with gaining stocks outnumbering declining ones. PZ (+10.00%) led twenty- three (23) others on the leader’s log, while MULTIVERSE (-10.00%) topped 15 others on the laggard’s table.

 

Our Reporters

Business

Gas policies require proper implementation’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Rightful implementation of policies is key to unlock potential in the gas sector in order to improve the country’s economy, Director of Energy, Information Division of Centre for Energy Studies, Prof Omowumi Iledare, has said. He said the country had abundant oil and gas resources, adding that there must be right policies in place, if […]
Business

NSE rebounds, gains N59bn

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive route to upturned previous day loss as bulls regained its grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms.   The local bourse recorded 21 gainers against 12 losers to close the market breath on the positive. […]
Business

Taking right steps towads telecoms infrastructure protection

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

The recent presidential directive to security agencies to protect telecommunications infrastructure may have come as a positive development for the sector. However, stakeholders are worried that government has not done the right thing to protect the critical facilities. SAMSON AKINTARO reports When the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, recently announced the […]

