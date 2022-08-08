NGX Benchmark Index up by 0.70 week-on-week

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All- Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated 0.70 per cent and 0.72 per cent respectively to close the week at 50,722.33 and N27.358 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of The NGX-Main Board, NGX Insurance, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices, which depreciated by 1.16 per cent, 0.37 per cent, 5.76 per cent and 0.07 per cent while, The NGX ASeM index closed flat. A total turnover of 705.636 million shares worth N12.850 billion in 22,124 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.546 billion shares valued at N16.289 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,873 deals. The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 442.525 million shares valued at N4.345 billion traded in 9,995 deals; thus contributing 62.71 per cent and 33.81 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 82.126 million shares worth N2.176 billion in 3,875 deals. The third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 51.083 million shares worth N242.084 million in 694 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 173.852 million shares worth N3.073 billion in 4,324 deals, contributing 24.64 per cent and 23.91 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. In the last trading session a total of 16,247 units valued at N400,448.65 were traded this week in 24 deals compared with a total of 35,532 units valued at N1.715 million transacted last week in 26 deals. A total of 118,689 units valued at N120.856 million were traded this week in 35 deals compared with a total of 94,006 units valued at N100.359 million transacted last week 18 deals. An analysis of the price changes showed that 41 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 11 in the previous week. Twenty- two equities depreciated in price lower than 53 in the previous week, while 93 equities remained unchanged higher than 92 equities recorded in the previous week.

