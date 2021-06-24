ngx NGX
NGX boss to FG: Reduce CIT to 20% for more revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Reducing Company Income Tax ( CIT) from the present rate of 25 per cent to 20 per cent will bring in more revenue to the Federal Government coffers, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Mr Timi Popoola, has said. Timi made the suggestion when he led the management on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, a statement issued by Tijjani Mohammad of the ministry said.

He assured the minister of the exchange’s commitment to support the ministry’s fiscal policy and willingness to serve on the committee of the Finance Bill 2021 In her remark, the minister commended the Nigerian Exchange Limited for it efforts towards deepening the Nigerian capital market. While acknowledging the commitment of the management, culminating in the demutualisation of the exchange, Mrs Ahmed called on the management to leverage on technology and innovations, which could ease the processes of trading on the exchange and ensure that ordinary citizens could participate in the capital market.

In furtherance of this objective, the minister stated that the Federal Government had directed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to marshal out a savings policy and programme that would encourage citizens of all economic standing to actively participate in Nigerian capital market as a means of unlocking the potential in the market. In the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Aliyu Ahmed, while congratulating Mr Popoola on his appointment, urged him and his team to tap into their experiences and scale up the operations of the exchange for the benefit of investors and the market. On the request for a reduction of various taxes relating to the capital market, the minster declared that such requests would be treated on their individual merits, stating that the requests had come at the appropriate time when the ministry was working on the Finance Bill 2021.

