NGX builds market capacity on Finance Act

As part of its commitment to building the capacity of stakeholders in the capital market, Nigerian Exchange Limited has organised a webinar on the impact of the 2021 Finance Act on the operating environment. The event, themed “Capital Market Advancement and the Implications of the 2021 Finance Act” organised in conjunction with the Association of Securities Dealing Houses (ASHON), Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) focused on helping stakeholders garner expert insight into amendments such as the Capital Gains Tax (CGTA); Companies Income Tax Act (CITA); Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act [FIRSEA]; Personal Income Tax Act (PITA); Stamp Duties Act (SDA); Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act (TETFEA) and Value Added Tax Act (VATA).

Giving his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, underscored the importance of the event as the Exchange plays a leading role in driving capacity building, fostering effective collaboration, deepening and enhancing the liquidity of the Nigerian capital market.

He said: “The amendments made by the Act are part of the expansion of the Federal Government’s fiscal policy and harmonisation with international best practices for the taxation of new areas of the modern global economy and existing economic areas that have not been fully maximised. “These changes impact not just the capital market, but commercial companies such as telecommunications, ICT, and oil & gas among others

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...