nngx
Business

NGX builds market capacity on Finance Act

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of its commitment to building the capacity of stakeholders in the capital market, Nigerian Exchange Limited has organised a webinar on the impact of the 2021 Finance Act on the operating environment. The event, themed “Capital Market Advancement and the Implications of the 2021 Finance Act” organised in conjunction with the Association of Securities Dealing Houses (ASHON), Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) focused on helping stakeholders garner expert insight into amendments such as the Capital Gains Tax (CGTA); Companies Income Tax Act (CITA); Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act [FIRSEA]; Personal Income Tax Act (PITA); Stamp Duties Act (SDA); Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act (TETFEA) and Value Added Tax Act (VATA).

Giving his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, underscored the importance of the event as the Exchange plays a leading role in driving capacity building, fostering effective collaboration, deepening and enhancing the liquidity of the Nigerian capital market.

He said: “The amendments made by the Act are part of the expansion of the Federal Government’s fiscal policy and harmonisation with international best practices for the taxation of new areas of the modern global economy and existing economic areas that have not been fully maximised. “These changes impact not just the capital market, but commercial companies such as telecommunications, ICT, and oil & gas among others

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Standard Chartered partners Airtel on financial inclusion

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have announced a strategic collaboration to drive financial inclusion across key markets in Africa by providing customers with increased access to mobile financial services. Through the collaboration, Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa will work together to co-create new, innovative products aimed at enhancing the accessibility of financial services and, […]
Business

Food security: Farmers seek resuscitation of reserve agency

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following Nigeria’s quest to achieve national food sufficiency and drive over 50 per cent of its foreign exchange on agricultural exports, Nigerian farmers have suggested that President Muhammad Buhari should resuscitate the abandoned National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD). The farmers under the auspice of […]
Business

BoI boss rallies DFIs support for economic growth

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Mr Olukayode Pitan , who doubles as Chairman, Association of Nigerian Development Finance Institutions, is rallying the support of other development financial under the umbrella for economic growth. Pitan while addressing Chief Executive Officers of Development Finance Institutions in the country solicited for the cooperation of all DIFIs to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica