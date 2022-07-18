nngx
Business

NGX bullish as index up 1.30%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian equities on Friday recorded a strong rebound from the previous losses, following renewed investors’ interest in banks and telecommunication stocks. Consequently, the market capitalisation gained N472 billion to close at N28.157 trillion from N27.685 trillion on Thursday.

During the week, rebounds in FBN Holdings, Airtel Africa, Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and International Breweries were major drivers of the positive performance. The All-Share Index (ASI) at the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) rose by 1.71 per cent to close at 52,215.12 points from 51,339.01 recorded on Thursday.

Also, the year-to-date gain rose to 22.24 per cent. Furthermore, performance by sub-sector index was also on a bullish sentiment as the NGX Banking Index, NGX Insurance Index, NGX Consumer Goods Index and the NGX Oil/Gas Index gained 0.10  per cent, 0.51 per cent, 0.33 per cent, 0.83 per cent and 0.06 per cent respectively.

However, the NGX Industrial Index went down by 1.87 per cent. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher than the previous session, as the value  of transactions increasing by 242.43 per cent. A total of 190.10 million shares valued at N4.13 billion were exchanged in 3,893 deals. Market breadth closed negative as 20 stocks appreciated against 22 that depreciated.

Wema Bank and Airtel Africa led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 per cent each to close at N3.74 and N1905.40 per share. UPDC followed with a gain of 8.62 per cent to close at N1.26 while Champion Breweries rose by 8.45 per cent to close at N3.85 per share. Prestige Assurance also went up by 7.89 per cent to close at 4k per share.

On the other hand, Fidson Pharmaceuticals and Northern Nigeria Flour Mill  (NNFM) led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.95 per cent each to close at N9.41 and N8.60 per share respectively. Linkage Assurance shed 8.62 per cent to close at 53k per share. Courtville Business Solution lost 7.84 per cent to close at 47k per share, while Honeywell Flour lost 7.41 per cent to close at N2.75 per share.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Sterling Bank reports 10% growth in net interest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sterling Bank Plc has reported a net interest income of N33.5 billion during the half-year ended June 30, 2020, as against N30.4 billion during the corresponding period of 2019, representing a growth of 10.1 per cent.   The bank’s total assets also rose by 9.4 per cent to N1,294.2 billion during the review period from […]
Business

SON evacuates seized substandard tyres in Ogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Determined to sustain the current tempo on unwholesome products across the country, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reportedly evacuated substandard tyres from a warehouse located in a remote area in Ogun State. Recall that the standards body recently stated that purveyors were devising new methods by taking advantage of the vast nature of […]
Business

BudgIT: States’ debt surges by 162.87% in 5 years

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Debts of the nation’s 36 states jumped by 162.87per cent (N3.34trillion) from N2.05trillion in 2014 to N5.39trillion in 2019, a new report by BudgIT has shown. The civic advocacy organisation, which stated this in the recently released 2020 edition of its annual State-of-States report titled, “Fiscal Sustain ability and Epidemic Preparedness Financing at the State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica