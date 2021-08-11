NGX bullish as investors gain N317bn

Stocks trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited ended, yesterday, on positive trajectory with a gain of N317 billion. The bullish momentum in the local bourse switched into a higher gear as investors hunted for bargains following positive corporate earnings being released to the investing public.

The market performance indices, NGX ASI, appreciated by 1.58 per cent with market breathe closing positive with 22 gainers against 20 losers.

The upswing, according to market watchers, was also driven by bargain hunting activities on the back of undervalued stocks following renewed appetite in anticipation of share appreciation.

Consequently, the All- Share Index grew by 609.54 basis points or 1.58 per cent from 38,567.28 index points the previous day to 39,176.82 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N317 billion to close at N20.411 trillion from N20.094 trillion.

On the activity chart, the banking sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 98.10 million shares exchanged in 837 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and ETI Plc.

The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, followed with 32.28 million units traded in 954 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 474.53 million shares in 4,161 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that FG112034S2 led the gainers by 10.36 per cent to close at N101.00 per share while Airtel Africa Plc followed with 10 per cent to close at N715 per share and Unity Bank Plc with a gain of 7.14 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share.

On the flip side, Juli Plc led the losers’ chart by 9.01 per cent to close at N1.01 per share. CHI Plc followed with a loss of 6.90 per cent to close at 54 kobo per share while Jaiz Bank Plc dropped by 4.84 per cent to close at 59 kobo per share.

