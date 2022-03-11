nngx
Business

NGX: Capital market to gain from Finance Act 2021

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has said collaboration and engagement with stronger voice will help to address several policy changes recently affecting the capital market. The CEO, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola CFA, disclosed this at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Fiscal Policy Roundtable held yesterday. Speaking at the webinar tagged ‘Impact assessment of the 2021 Finance Act’ organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Popoola commended the economic policy direction of the current administration citing the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act and the 2021 Finance act as indications of the government’s commitment to drive non-oil revenues into the country.

The CEO of NGX said the tenets of the 2021 Finance Act brought a lot of more clarity on investment such as the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Capital Gain Tax (CGT) and Se-curities Lending transaction. Investing in real estate investment brings a lot of potential gain, saying that “If you look at our market today all our assets class has help to boost investors’ confidence.” Further highlighting the direct impact of the act, Popoola stated that the introduction of the capital gains tax on transactions over 100 million naira is a welcome development in line with the government’s drive towards an increased tax bracket.

He however cited that the policy might have the adverse effect of discouraging high-end investors including institutional investors. According to him, as retail investors were the primary drivers of the market in 2021 and largely fall below the N100 million cap, this policy should drive further participation by those in this category. He also noted the potential macroeconomic effects of the finance act including the introduction of excise taxes on Non Alcoholic beverages and the Education tax and the potential impact on the abilities of the affected entities to raise capital and pay dividends to investors citing the timing and recovering economy as factors that may influence this. He, however, noted that overall, the law serves to boost the capital market and the economy reiterating NGX’s commitment to adhering to government policy and driving growth in the capital market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Standard Chartered launches agent banking

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Standard Chartered has launched agent banking service as part of its digital banking proposition to clients across Lagos. According to a statement from the bank, the event kicked off with the official signing ceremony at the head office and concluded at the agency banking flagship centre at Petrocam Fuel, Lekki, Lagos. Speaking at the signing […]
Business

Scams: Wema Bank cautions customers

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Wema Bank Plc has urged its customers to beware of fraudsters and impostors seeking to take advantage of the current economic situation to defraud unsuspecting victims. In line with the regulatory requirement from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the bank has sent out series of scam alerts, stressing the need for customers to be mindful […]
Business

Ghana mulls tapping into Nigeria’s petroleum sector initiatives

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Ghanaian Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has expressed his commitment to strengthening the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria to tap into the latter’s rich experience in the petroleum sector for the mutual benefit of the two countries. Prempeh made the declaration during a visit to Abuja where he met with his Nigerian counterpart. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica