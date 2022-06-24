ngx NGX
Business

NGX, CIS enhance stakeholders’ capacity for Exchange Traded Derivatives

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), yesterday, organised a capacitybuilding workshop for Exchange Traded Derivatives stakeholders in line with the commitment to promote a robust derivatives market ecosystem in Nigeria. The virtual event themed: “Exchange-Traded Derivatives: Enhancing the Capital Market for Robust Value Creation,” was designed to deepen the knowledge of market operators, investors, and other stakeholders on the workings of Exchange Traded Derivatives and drive participation in the market segment.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, noted that the derivatives workshop is consistent with the shared aspiration of NGX and CIS to promote and protect the interests of the securities and investment profession by upholding the highest standards of service and integrity. “Since 2017, the Exchange has been building the capacity of market stakeholders on Derivatives, leveraging X-Academy, our learning and capacity development platform. We are pleased to collaborate with CIS in hosting this workshop aimed at facilitating a better understanding of how derivatives work, including how the contract is traded and settled on a dayto- day basis, the margining process, and risk management issues,” he said.

Earlier this year, NGX launched West Africa’s first Exchange Traded Derivatives Market with Equity Index Futures Contracts. The launch saw the unveiling of equity index futures contracts based on the most widely followed and recognised equity indices in the Nigerian capital market – NGX 30 Index Futures and NGX Pension Index Futures.

“We believe that NGX Derivatives market will potentially address significant risk management needs of market participants such as PFA’s, Fund Managers, Corporate Treasuries, and Trading License Holders, being the first line of contact for investors in the capital market. In addition, NGX Exchange Traded Derivatives will provide investors and other market players, with the necessary tools for asset allocation, and cost management for effective portfolio management”, Popoola added. Also speaking at the webinar, the President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, explained that Derivatives instruments traded on the Exchange are essential in the market as it allows for market sophistication, transparent financial contracts and offers a useful risk management tool for implementing risk mitigation, or hedging strategies against financial risk while also presenting an alternative investment acceptance useful for pursuing diversification and investment strategies. Additionally, he mentioned that stockbrokers and securities traders have been undergoing a series of training on derivatives instruments and an adaption has been synchronized with the examination syllabus for securities traders and brokers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG laments 96.5% wheat production deficit

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Government has reported that Nigeria has about 96.5 per cent wheat deficit gap to cover up in its efforts to attain self-sufficiency in wheat production from its current 3.5 per cent. Consequently, this translates to local wheat production currently standing at 300,000 million metric tonnes, compared with national demand of 5.5 MT. Similarly, […]
Business

Cyber threat: Report warns organisations against frequent ransomeware attacks

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo WITH AGENCY REPORTS

APPREHENSION Ransomware has become a serious threat to corporations with new samples regularly emerging’   A new report by Kaspersky has revealed that in 88 per cent of organisations previously attacked by ransomware, business leaders would choose to pay a ransom if faced with another attack. Across organisations that have yet to be victimised, the […]
Business

NIWA deploys floating jetties on inland waterways

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has deployed 40 feet floating jetties to convey commuters following the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for repairs.   Its Lagos Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, an engineer, explained that the floating jetties would alleviate the suffering of the over 33,000 commuters who ply the important link bridge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica