NGX, CIS, NGCL to host webinar on ETDs market

Nigerian Exchange Limited, in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and NG Clearing (NGCL), is set to host a webinar to deepen the knowledge of the investing public on the recently launched NGX Derivatives Market.

 

The webinar, themed: “Exchange- Traded Derivatives: Enhancing the Capital Market for Robust Value Creation,” which will be held as part of the exchange’s capacity-building and market development on Thursday, 23 June at 10:00 AM WAT.

 

This event builds on the exchange’s market leading initiatives to drive the derivatives market in Nigeria following the launch of the NGX Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETD) Market, which was accompanied by the listing of two Equity Index Futures Contracts, NGX 30 Index Futures and NGX Pension Index Futures. To promote clear- ing efficiency, stability, and confidence,

 

The NGX ETD market was launched in collaboration with the premier Central Counterparty (CCP) in Nigeria, NG Clearing Limited, to provide the clearing infrastructure for NGX Derivatives Market and its clearing members. The webinar will focus on the intricacies of derivatives futures contracts, including how the contract is traded and settled on a day-to-day basis, the margining process, and risk management issues.

 

Participants at the webinar will learn of various applications of equity indices and single stock futures contracts, including trading and arbitrage applications, and a range of investment fund applications, outlining the motivations for such transactions, how they are executed, and the rewards and risks involved. Speaking on the webinar, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Market, NGX explained that the webinar will serve as a platform to further sensitize market participants on The Exchange’s effort and commitment to developing a thriving derivatives market in Nigeria.

 

Additionally, he noted that the event will deepen the participants’ awareness on various applications of derivatives products, including equity index and single stock futures contracts, trading applications, arbitrage applications, and a range of investment fund applications.

 

