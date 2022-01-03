NGX closes 2021 with 1.07% gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) finished the last week of the year in green as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.07 per cent to close the week at 42,716.44 and N22.297 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX Oil/Gas and NGX Industrial Goods Indices which depreciated by 0.84 per cent, 1.09 per cent and 3.91 per cent, respectively, while NGX ASeM Index closed flat.

It was a three-day trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th of December, 2021, as public holidays in commemoration of the Christmas and Boxing Day celebration.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 995.361 million shares worth N13.209 billion in 10,264 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 965.061 million shares valued at N12.455 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 14,802 deals.

The financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 843.972 million shares valued at N5.885 billion traded in 5,925 deals; thus contributing 84.79 per cent and 44.55 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The conglomerates industry followed with 46.815 million shares worth N166.702 million in 368 deals. The third placed was the construction/ real estate industry, with a turnover of 27.276 million shares worth N107.509 million in 315 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Jaiz Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc. and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 348.887 million shares worth N 3.4193 billion in 1,552 deals, contributing 35.05 per cent and 25.88 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-seven equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 33 equities in the previous week. Twentyone equities depreciated in price, lower than 25 equities in the previous week, while ninety-nine (99) equities re- Climained unchanged.

A total of 1,419 units of ETPs valued at N54,185.84 were traded last week in 17 deals compared with a total of 48,161 units valued at N587,154.04 transacted the previous week in 15 deals.

A total of 7,718 units of bond valued at N8.003 million were traded last week in 6 deals compared with a total of 12,047 units valued at N11.512 million transacted the previous week in 12 deals.

