NGX closes last week of March southwards

Stories, Chris Ugwu Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ended the last week of March negative as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.23 per cent and 0.26 per cent to close the week at 46,842.86 and N25,253 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Premium, NGX Lotus II and NGX Sovereign bond indices, which appreciated by 1.31 per cent, 1.38 per cent and 0.56 per cent respectively, while NGX Asem and NGX Growth indices closed flat. A total turnover of 1.289 billion shares worth N13.546 billion in 22,118 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.176 billion shares valued at N16.601 billion that exchanged hands the

previous week in 21,076 deals. The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 851.598 million shares valued at N7.516 billion traded in 11,930 deals; thus contributing 66.07 per cent and 55.49 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 174.588 million shares worth N569.028 million in 1,095 deals. The third place was The ICT Industry, with a turnover of 77.571 million shares worth N2.249 billion in 1,458 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Fidelity Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc, and Access Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 426.566 million shares worth N1.777 billion in 3,307 deals, contributing 33.10 per cent and 13.12 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Twenty equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 24 equities in the previous week. Fifty equities depreciated in price, Higher than 44 equities in the previous week, while 86 equities remained unchanged lower than 88 equities recorded in the previous week. A total of 4,448 units of ETPs valued at N478,868.63 were traded last week in 23 deals compared with a total of 29,855 units valued at N3.456 million transacted the previous week in 11 deals. A total of 35,517units of bonds valued at N39.252 million were traded last week in 16 deals compared with a total of 10,273 units valued at N10.494 million transacted the previous week in five deals.

