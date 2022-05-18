NGX closes negative despite global boost from Chinese regulation

The Nigeria Exchange Limited, yesterday, closed negative as the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 35 basis points. The NGX ASI closed at 52,756.62 points to reflect a decline of 0.35 per cent from the previous trading day and a yearto- date (YTD) return of 23.50 per cent with the market capitalisation declining by N101.07 billion. This came just as the global markets received a boost following a new regulation from China. At the close of the market on Tuesday, the stock exchange market value stood N28.44 trillion. The market breadth closed negative as PZ led 21 gainers and, 27 losers topped by FLOUR MILLS, at the end of the day’s session. The stock market has advanced 10,040.18 base points since the start of the year. Meanwhile, global shares recovered on Tuesday on optimism about an easing of China’s crackdowns on tech and COVID-19, but concerns about rising prices and slowing growth worldwide set a nervy tone elsewhere in markets. European shares followed up a positive start in Asia, with the Stoxx index of Europe’s 600 biggest stocks up 1.7 per cent and US stock futures, S&P 500 e-minis, suggesting Wall Street would follow suit. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 2.5 per cent, but the index is still down 16.8 per cent so far this year. “There was a good session in Asia and, taking the S&P 500 as a guide, the U.S. looks set to be up around one per cent… but looking ahead, markets remain fixated on inflation and rate hikes,” said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec in London. “Headlines are focused on higher inflation pressures either directly stemming from the Ukraine conflict, or supply chain shortages partly coming out of the lockdowns in China,” he said. There were signs of nervousness in bonds, currencies and commodities as economic growth fears in the world’s two largest economies have re-emerged following weak retail and factory figures in China and disappointing U.S. manufacturing data.

