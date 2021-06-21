NGX closes week bearish with 1.30% loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) finished last week on the negative route despite the fact that the market closed positive on three of the week’s four trading sessions.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 1.30 per cent to close the week at 38,648.91 and N20.143 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX ASI, NSE-Main Board, NSE MERI Growth and NSE Industrial Goods, which depreciated by 1.30 per cent, 3.26 per cent, 1.33 per cent and 0.05 per cent respectively, while the NSE Growth and NSE ASeM Indices closed flat.

It was a four-day trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday June 14, 2021, as public holiday to mark Democracy Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 981.147 million shares worth N10.384 billion in 15,001 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.058 billion shares valued at N12.831 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,854 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 695.803 million shares valued at N5.178 billion traded in 8,616 deals; thus contributing 70.92 per cent and 49.86 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 75.879 million shares worth N1.227 billion in 2,263 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 67,430 million shares worth N367.306 million in 612 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 265.649 million shares worth N2.450 billion in 2,742 deals, contributing 27.08 per cent and 23.60 per

cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Thirty-eight equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 35 in the previous week.

Twenty-five equities depreciated in price lower than 36 equities in the previous week, while 93 equities remained unchanged higher than 89 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 101,419 units of ETPs valued at N1.610 million were traded last week in 14 deals compared with a total of 1,026 units valued at N160,140.75 transacted the previous week in eight deals.

A total of 26,452 units of bonds valued at N27.236 million were traded last week in 17 deals compared with a total of 5,335 units valued at N5.350 million transacted the previous week in 10 deals

