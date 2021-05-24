NGX closes week negative with 2.93% loss

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed last week on negative trajectory to upturn previous week’s gain.

The domestic bourse reversed its uptrend following profit taking in mid and large cap stocks.

The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 2.93 per cent to close the week at 38,324.07 and N19.975 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Oil and Gas, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices, which appreciated by 7.39 per cent, 0.62 per cent and 3.02 per cent while the NGX ASeM Index closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.048 billion shares worth N11.543 billion in 17,233 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 840.334 million shares valued at N9.561 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 13,239 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 674.741 million shares valued at N5.589 billion traded in 9,405 deals; thus contributing 64.41 per cent and 48.42 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The conglomerates industry followed with 94.524 million shares worth N630.366 million in 828 deals.

The third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 87.137 million shares worth N630.903 million in 539 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 248.273 million shares worth N3.288 billion in 2,988 deals, contrib uting 23.70 per cent and 28.49 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty-six equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 33 in the previous week. Forty-one equities depreciated in price higher than 19 equities in the previous week, while 93 equities remained unchanged.

A total of 5,646 units of ETPs valued at N623,224 were traded last week in 14 deals compared with a total of 14,477 units valued at N258,795.90 transacted the previous week in four deals A total of 80,998 units of bonds valued at N81.944 million were traded last week in 22 deals compared with a total of 151,345 units valued at N157.944 million transacted the previous week in 75 deals.

Trading License Holders were notified that the N5 Billion Series 1, 5 years 7 per cent Fixed Rate Bonds due 2025 under the CardinalStone Financing SPV Plc’s N10 Billion Debt Issuance Program were on Thursday, 20 May 2021 listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Like this: Like Loading...