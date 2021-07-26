NGX closes week positive with 1.9% gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed last week positive as the NGX All- Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.90 per cent to close the week at 38,667.90 and N20.147 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance and NGX ASeM indices which depreciated by 0.74 per cent and 0.31 per cent respectively, while the NGX Growth Index closed flat.

It was a brief trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 July 2021 as public holidays to commemorate the Eid el-Kabir celebration.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 896.174 million shares worth N5.235 billion in 11,714 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.008 billion shares valued at N10.923 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,297 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 718.570 million shares valued at N3.009 billion traded in 6,223 deals; thus contributing 80.18 per cent and 57.48 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods followed with 46.437 million shares worth N948.489 million in 1,856 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 39.798 million shares worth N207.132 million in 366 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Jaiz Bank Plc,

Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 369.879 million shares worth N385.516 mil- lion in 785 deals, contributing 41.27 per cent and 7.36 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Forty three equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 29 in the previous week.

Sixteen equities depreciated in price lower than 22 equities in the previous week, while 97 equities remained unchanged higher than 95 equities recorded in the previous week. A total of 8,032 units of ETPs valued at N1.864 million were traded last week in 19 deals compared with a total of 7,403 units valued at N486,759.25 transacted the previous week in 17 deals.

A total of 11,776 units of bonds valued at N12.167 million were traded last week in 10 deals compared with a total of 29,583 units valued at N29.805 million transacted the previous week in 12 deals.

Trading License Holders were notified that the N6,325,000,000.00 – 10 years, 12 per cent Fixed Rate Senior Green Bonds Series 2 due in 2031 under the N50,000,000,000.00 NSP-SPV PowerCorp Plc’s Bonds Issuance Programme were listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday, 22 July 2021

Like this: Like Loading...