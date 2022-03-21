nngx
NGX closes week southwards with 0.33% loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) finished last week bearish as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.33 per cent to close the week at 47,282.67 and N25,483 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Meri value, NGX lotus II and NGX Industrial Goods indices, which appreciated by 0.76 per cent, 0.12 per cent and 0.14 per cent respectively While NGX Asem, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign bond indices closed flat.

 

A total turnover of 2.449 billion shares worth N20.653 bil lion in 20,764 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.798 billion shares valued at N23.859 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 22,970 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.810 billion shares valued at N11.556 billion traded in 11,233 deals, thus contributing 73.91 per cent and 55.96 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The ICT Industry followed with 349.937 million shares worth N4.050 billion in 1,292 deals.

The third place was The Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 101.523 million  shares worth N548.693 million in 1,084 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FCMB Group Plc, ETranzact International Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.472 billion shares worth N5.064 billion in 1,006 deals, contributing 60.12 per cent and 24.52 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty-one equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 36 equities in the previous week.

Fortyfive equities depreciated in price, higher than 33 equities in the previous week, while 90 equities remained unchanged, higher than 87 equities recorded in the previous week.

 

