Business

NGX commemorates listing of LFZ’s N25bn infrastructure bond

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) hosted a Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ)’s N25billion 20-year, 13.25 per cent Series 2 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bond on NGX. Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) is the infrastructure development company of the Tolaram Group and the first private free trade Zone in Nigeria. It was established to provide organizations access to the full potential of the West African market by offering access to toptier facilities and services that enable ease of doing business. It will be recalled that the company on August 08, 2022, through LFZC Funding SPV Plc, listed its first issuance of N25 billion, 20-Year 13.25 er cent Series 2 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds Due 2042 Under the N50 Billion Bond Issuance Program. Speaking at the listing on Wednesday, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, applauded the company on the milestone transaction, which is a testament to the capacity of the Nigerian debt market as a veritable source of domestic capital for infrastructural developments in Nigeria. He also commended the team at InfraCredit-the guarantor of the transaction, towards de-risking the transaction; the stockbrokers to the issue, CSL Stockbrokers; the Lead issuing house/bookrunners, Stanbic IBTC Capital; the Joint issuing houses- FCMB Capital Markets Limited, FSDH Capital Limited and Radix Capital Partners and, other professional parties for their dedicated efforts towards the actualization of this successful offering.

 

Our Reporters

