NGX commemorates listing of LFZ’s N25bn infrastructure bond

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) hosted a Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ)’s N25billion 20-year, 13.25 per cent Series 2 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bond on NGX. Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) is the infrastructure development company of the Tolaram Group and the first private free trade Zone in Nigeria. It was established to provide organizations access to the full potential of the West African market by offering access to toptier facilities and services that enable ease of doing business. It will be recalled that the company on August 08, 2022, through LFZC Funding SPV Plc, listed its first issuance of N25 billion, 20-Year 13.25 er cent Series 2 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds Due 2042 Under the N50 Billion Bond Issuance Program. Speaking at the listing on Wednesday, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, applauded the company on the milestone transaction, which is a testament to the capacity of the Nigerian debt market as a veritable source of domestic capital for infrastructural developments in Nigeria. He also commended the team at InfraCredit-the guarantor of the transaction, towards de-risking the transaction; the stockbrokers to the issue, CSL Stockbrokers; the Lead issuing house/bookrunners, Stanbic IBTC Capital; the Joint issuing houses- FCMB Capital Markets Limited, FSDH Capital Limited and Radix Capital Partners and, other professional parties for their dedicated efforts towards the actualization of this successful offering.
Related Articles
Colgate launches campaign to drive cavity awareness
Colgate, the world’s leading and the most chosen toothpaste brand, has launched a new thematic campaign to drive awareness around cavities and oral care in general in the Nigeria market with a new thematic campaign tagged “Calcium in, Cavities out.”. According to the Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise, Mr. Girish Sharma, the new […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UK donates out N41.6bn financial support to Nigeria’s female entrepreneurs
The need to empower Nigerian women with the skills set required to assume leadership positions within the business ecosystem across the country has received a N41.6 billion (£74 million) boost from the British Government. Dropping this hint at the recent Nigeria Info’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Conference in Lagos, British High Commission’s Political Counsellor, Jonathan […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Visa, Facebook back WhatsApp’s new payment feature
Visa Inc. has announced a partnership with Facebook to power the new payments capability in the WhatsApp messaging service in Brazil. The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to quickly send money to family or friends or make purchases at small businesses. The new capability will be powered by Visa Direct, a technology that allows […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)