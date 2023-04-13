Business

NGX continues downward steep as ASI falls by 0.02%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday ended mixed with a bearish tilt as the the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI), shed 0.02 per cent to settle at 51,944.58 points. The loss puts the index on track for its fifth consecutive weekly loss. Gains in GTCO (+0.21%), WAPCO (+3.48%) and ACCESSCORP (+1.15%) were offset by losses in ZENITHBANK (-1.76%), NB (-0.41%) and FIDELITYBK (-5.47%). As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 1.35 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N4.81 billion to close at N28.30 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 13.20 per cent. A total of 302.92 million shares valued at N2.02 billion were exchanged in 3,743 deals.

T R A N S C O R P (+10.00%) led the volume chart with 107.21m units traded, while ZENITHBANK (-1.76%) led the value chart in deals worth N521.30 million. At the close of trading, TRANSCORP led the gainers chart with 10.00 per cent gain to close at N1.54 kobo per share. WAPIC followed with 7.69 per cent to close at N0.42 kobo per share.

CHAMPION appreciated by 7.64 per cent to close at N 4.93 kobo per share. The share MBENEFIT was up by 6.25 per cent to close at N 0.34 kobo per share while PRESTIGE made 5.26 per cent to close at N 0.40 kobo per share. Top on the losers table is MAYBAKER shedding 10.00 per cent to close at N4.05 kobo per share. IKEJAHOTEL was down by 9.24 per cent to close at N1.08 kobo per share. M U LT I V E R S E dipped by 7.60 per cent to close at N2.31 kobo per share. The share value of ACADEMY dropped by 6.67 per cent to close at N1.26 kobo per share while NPFMCRFBK loss 6.32 per cent to close at N1.78 kobo per share.

