NGX: Domestic transactions hit N658bn in 4 months

The total value of transactions executed by domestic investors in the last four months of 2021 was N658.21 billion against N178.25 billion, which was the total foreign transactions carried out during the period under review. Investigation by New Telegraph showed that the total value of domestic transaction outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by N479.96 billon or 269.26 per cent. As at April 30, 2021, total transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 30.01 cent per from N228.49 billion (about $560.55 million) in March 2021 5 to N159.93billion (about $389.84 million) in April 2021.

The performance of the current month when compared to the performance in April 2020 (N128.67 billion) revealed that total transactions increased by 24.29 per cent. In April 2021, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by circa 64 per cent.

A further analysis of the total transactions executed between the current and prior month (March 2021) revealed that total domestic transactions decreased by 29.78 per cent from N187.85 billion in March to N131.91 billion in April 2021. Similarly, total foreign transactions decreased by 31.05 per cent from N40.64 billion (about $99.70 million) to N28.02 billion (about $68.31 million) between March 2021 and April 2021. Institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 44 per cent. A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (March 2021) revealed that retail transactions decreased by 66.37 per cent from N108.55 billion in March 2021 to N36.50 billion in April 2021.

However, the institutional composition of the domestic market increased by 20.32 per cent from N79.30 billion in March 2021 to N95.41billion in April 2021. Highlights of the performance of the market over the last decade revealed that over a14-year period, domestic transactions decreased by 59.54 per cent from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N1.439 trillion in 2020 while foreign transactions increased by 18.45 per cent from N616 billion to N729 billion over the same period. Total domestic transactions accounted for about 74 per cent of the total transactions carried out in 2020, while foreign transactions accounted for about 26 per cent of the total transactions in the same period. The NGX Group boss, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said recently that the sustained trading that was activated at the early lockdown contributed to increased domestic investors, stressing that timely market information drove liquidity.

Onyema disclosed that the nation’s capital market is currently dominated by 60 per cent domestic investors as against 40 per cent foreign investors. Speaking at the webinar titled: “Capital Markets in a Pandemic,” he noted that Nigeria economy in the last three months was facing dwindling crude oil prices and coronavirus pandemic have led to foreign investors exit from the capital market.

He said: “During the lockdown, we kept the capital market opened. We immediately activated business continuity plans and luckily for us, the evolution of technology and digitalisation at all capital market globally started before the pandemic. We were able to quickly flip the switch and go completely remote. “We were reaching out to our