NGX emerges first African exchange in closing gender gaps

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has become the first exchange in Africa to galvanise private sector participation in closing gender gaps across employment and entrepreneurship with the launch of the Nigeria2Equal Peer-Learning Platform and the first-of-its-kind Gender Gap Assessment Report, themed: “Gender Equality in Nigeria’s Private Sector.”

 

The virtual launch, held in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), at the weekend.

 

The launch of the Peer- Learning Platform and Gender Gap Assessment Report is key milestones of the collaboration between NGX and IFC for the Nigeria2Equal programme, which was flagged off via a webinar themed: “Gender Implications of COVID-19:

 

Supporting Women as Employees in the New Normal” on Monday, May 25, 2020. The Nigeria2Equal programme is the first multi-stakeholder country project focused on reducing gender gaps in Nigeria’s private sector companies.

 

 

The two and half year programme aims to reduce gender gaps in Nigeria’s private sector through research and sharing of best practice case studies as part of a Peer Learning Platform, as well as firm-level advisory support to help companies implement gender action plans.

 

The Gender Gaps Assessment Report is an independent review of the thirty most capitalised companies listed on NGX’s Premium and Main Boards, using the proprietary Equileap Scorecard.

 

The report investigates the extent of gender gaps in Nigeria’s private sector, establishes best practices, or challenges, for closing gender gaps, and provides a basis for participating companies to identify top prior-  ity areas to address through the implementation of the Nigeria2Equal programme.

 

It sets the the context for the Nigeria2Equal Peer-Learning Platform by providing market specific data on the evidence for the business case while highlighting priority issues that promote or hinder women’s participation as leaders, employees, and entrepreneurs.

 

Speaking during the virtual launch, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Mr Oscar Onyema, said: “As the first multi-stakeholder country project focused on reducing gender gaps in Nigeria’s private sector companies, Nigeria2Equal is unique in its design to ensure a quantitative approach to improving gender equality amongst the participating companies through carefully curated research.

