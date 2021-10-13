NGX erases loss with N95bn gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed positive to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 27 gainers against 13 losers to close the market breath positive.

Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 182.96 basis points or 0.45 per cent to close at 40.896.96 index points as against 40,714 recorded the previous trading ses-sion, while market capitalisation of equities grew by N95 billion from N21,215 trillion the previous day to N21.310 trillion as market sentiment returned to the positive territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 563.88 million shares exchanged in 4,263 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 355.55 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,451 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of UBA Bank Plc and FBNH Plc. Also, the banking subsector, boosted by activities in shares of ETI Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 72.94 million shares in 644 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Champion Breweries Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 10 per cent to close at N2.53 per share, while Cornerstone Insurance Plc followed with 9.80 per cent to close at 56 kobo per share. FBNH Plc added 9.79 per cent to close at N10.65 per share.

Like this: Like Loading...