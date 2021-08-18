nngx
Business

NGX erases previous day’s loss, gains N24bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed positive to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 16 gainers against 16 losers to close the market breath flat. However, the All-Share Index appreciated by 44.96 basis points or 0.11 per cent to close at 39,550.36 index points as against 39,505.40 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N24 billion from N20,582 trillion the previous day to N20.606 trillion as market sentiment returned to the positive territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 110.77 million shares exchanged in 3,306 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 27.27 million shares exchanged by investors in 786 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and FBNH Plc. Also, the banking subsector, boosted by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 14.8 million shares in 513 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.78 per cent to close at N2.47 per share while PharmaDeko Nigeria Plc followed with 9.24 per cent to close at N1.30 per share.

Wema Bank Plc added 3.70 per cent to close at 84 kobo per share. On the flip side, Scoa Plc led the losers by 9.74 per cent to close at N1.76 per share while Nestle Nigeria Plc shed 9.09 per cent each to close at N1.400 per share. FTN Cocoa Plc trailed with 8.51 per cent to close at 43 kobo per share.

Our Reporters

