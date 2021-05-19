NGX extends decline by N148bn on profit taking

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, witnessed another drop in share prices for the second trading session as bears sustained their grip following profit taking by investors. The local bourse recorded only 16 gainers and 22 losers to sustain downward trend.

The All-Share Index dipped 283.95 basis points or 0.72 per cent to close at 39,022.52 index points as against 39.306.47 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N148 billion from N20.487 trillion the previous day to N20.339 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 204.64 million shares exchanged in 3,940 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 45.90 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,222 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, the banking subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 29.73 million shares in 564 deals.

